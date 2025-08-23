Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,184 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Haleon by 267.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Haleon by 152.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.8050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

