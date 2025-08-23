Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.7030 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

