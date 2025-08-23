Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $14,810,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,897,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 1,248,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after buying an additional 1,028,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 6.24. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,229,008.72. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

