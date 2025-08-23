Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $205,000 Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roblox by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,363,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,501,000 after purchasing an additional 871,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $18,610,845.23. This represents a 76.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,985,047 shares of company stock worth $482,893,185. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $117.4930 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

