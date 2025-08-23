Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after buying an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,747,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,847,000 after buying an additional 916,739 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,492,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,556,000 after buying an additional 85,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.7150 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

