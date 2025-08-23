Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $168,000 in RPC, Inc. $RES

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.7550 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.08 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

