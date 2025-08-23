Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VOOG opened at $414.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.51 and a 200 day moving average of $370.34. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $419.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

