Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 846,963 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 411,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 360,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE BHP opened at $55.9250 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

