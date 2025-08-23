Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $303.6020 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $306.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

