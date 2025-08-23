Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. $GGG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,390,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,667,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Graco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,392,000 after purchasing an additional 79,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $87.3110 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

