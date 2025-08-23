Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get FOX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOX

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.