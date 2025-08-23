Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:WGO opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.06. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

