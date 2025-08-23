Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

IWL opened at $159.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

