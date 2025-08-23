Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.1%
Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $212.6010 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.23.
Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.
Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
