Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Journey Medical Corporation $DERM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Journey Medical worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,747,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Journey Medical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Journey Medical stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.80. Journey Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical Corporation will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DERM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Journey Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Journey Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

