Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp $BLFY

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $201.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mirella Lang sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,245. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

