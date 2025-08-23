Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.