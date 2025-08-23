Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Aptiv Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.3750 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.