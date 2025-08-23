Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,664,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,443,000 after buying an additional 1,034,551 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 291,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 290,037 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,856,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.