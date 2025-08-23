Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 18.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $349,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 20,471.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $123.86 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.39 and a 52-week high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

