Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $39,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

