LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Shares of LNZA opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. LanzaTech Global has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 16,556.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169,371 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 380.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149,576 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

