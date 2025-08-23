Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,304,900 shares, adeclineof27.1% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

