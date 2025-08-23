Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVDA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

