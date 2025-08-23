Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Head to Head Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Livento Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Scully Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.69 million 2.71 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Scully Royalty $25.77 million 3.07 -$15.02 million N/A N/A

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -82.05% -2.63% -2.41% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Livento Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

