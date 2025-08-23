Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Loews stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of L stock opened at $96.2590 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

