LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Trading Up 12.7% Following Earnings Beat

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.99. 95,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 139,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $155.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.89 million.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. Wall Street Zen downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSI Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LSI Industries by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in LSI Industries by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.32.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.