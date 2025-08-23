Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.3050 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -13.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 115.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 617,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

