Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Ming Shing Group Price Performance
Ming Shing Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Ming Shing Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $10.58.
About Ming Shing Group
