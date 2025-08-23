Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Ming Shing Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Ming Shing Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

