MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INKT. Zacks Research downgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. William Blair cut MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley raised MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Report on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INKT opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.