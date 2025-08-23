Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $137.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

