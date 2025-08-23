Morling Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 234,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,992 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $6,503,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.