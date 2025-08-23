Movado Group (MOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $156.8410 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect Movado Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Movado Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $17.3170 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 456,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 636,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 80,109 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth $707,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOV. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

