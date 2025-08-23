MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $108,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $175.9620 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $187.41.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSA Safety Incorporporated

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.