National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of National Presto Industries worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK stock opened at $110.0450 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.45 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.

National Presto Industries Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.