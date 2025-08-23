Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Receives $70.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,822,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.02 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

