Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. William Blair cut shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at $43,387,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $20,761,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 1,936,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

