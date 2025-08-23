Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Get Newsmax alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Newsmax in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newsmax

Newsmax Stock Up 4.8%

NMAX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56. Newsmax has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newsmax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newsmax during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

About Newsmax

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.