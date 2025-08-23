Noble Financial Predicts Weaker Earnings for INPLAY OIL CP

Get INPLAY OIL CP alerts:

INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of INPLAY OIL CP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for INPLAY OIL CP’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for INPLAY OIL CP’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $67.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. INPLAY OIL CP had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPOOF. Zacks Research cut shares of INPLAY OIL CP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of INPLAY OIL CP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INPLAY OIL CP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of -202.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. INPLAY OIL CP has a 12 month low of $4.7225 and a 12 month high of $9.8040.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 994.0%. INPLAY OIL CP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,450.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

