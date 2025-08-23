Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Novartis alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $126.9410 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $268.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. Novartis has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $128.03.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.