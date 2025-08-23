Nuveen LLC Invests $10.12 Million in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,912,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,815,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,104 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,152,000. Kinnevik AB publ raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 13,434,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,611,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXRX opened at $4.94 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,447.44. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

