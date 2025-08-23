Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 193,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Employers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Employers Stock Performance

EIG stock opened at $43.7270 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,035.68. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

