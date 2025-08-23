Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,153,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO opened at $9.5550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 477.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

