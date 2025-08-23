Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,502,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $2.6750 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 224,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $499,999.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 400,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,656.89. The trade was a 127.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 44,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $99,999.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,650.13. The trade was a 34.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,139,007 shares of company stock worth $2,539,986. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

