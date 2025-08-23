NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Atria Investments Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

