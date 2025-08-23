NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

