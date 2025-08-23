Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Receives $24.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.5714.

OMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omada Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter valued at $44,402,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at about $19,948,000. Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at about $9,606,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at about $9,150,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,490,000.

NASDAQ:OMDA opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. Omada Health has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Omada Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

