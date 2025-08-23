Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $28.84. Option Care Health shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 397,839 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

