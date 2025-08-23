Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,460 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 146.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.8850 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.