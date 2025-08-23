Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,097,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,037,000 after buying an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $212.6010 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

